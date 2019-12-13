Texans Laremy Tunsil on His Ex-Dolphins Teammate Ryan Tannehill: "He is Balling"

The Houston Texans are set to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Taking over for Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has led the Titans to six wins in the seven games he has started since he took over the position.

Texans left tackle Larmey Tunsil is not surprised by the success of his ex-Miami Dolphins teammate in Tannehill. The two spent three seasons together before both were traded to their new teams before the season started.

"We are not seeing nothing new," Tunsil said of Tannehill's play. "We all expected this. Ryan has been playing good since he's been in the NFL, in my opinion. What y'all think?"

The two have not talked much since they have arrived at their respective teams, but Tunsil is looking forward to catching up with the quarterback he used to protect in Miami.

"That's my guy," Tunsil said of Tannehill. "I'm happy for him. He is balling up there. We all knew he could. Me and Kenny (Stills) all knew he could. Happy to see him have success, He is balling right now, man."

There are questions on why the Dolphins gave up on Tannehill and traded him to the Titans. The rejuvenation of Tannehill's career with the Titans has been one of the late-season storylines.

Asked about if the Titans were a better fit for Tannehill, Tunsil played it safe with his answer.

"Yeah, I guess so," Tunsil starter. "I mean I'm not, I don't know, I'm just glad he's balling, and I'm happy for him I can't wait to see him."

