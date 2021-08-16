Texans' Tunsil Out, Will Miss Cowboys Game

Laremy Tunsil will not return for the Texans' preseason game this upcoming Saturday

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined this week against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach David Culley.

"Tunsil will not be back," Culley said. "He actually tested (positive)."

Meanwhile, veteran corner Bradley Roby returned from the reserve-COVID-19 list and was activated after testing positive previously.

The Texans placed Tunsil and fellow offensive tackles Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson on the reserve-COVID-19 list Friday because Tunsil tested positive and the other two are deemed to be high-risk close contacts.

Culley emphasized after the Green Bay Packers preseason game that none of the players are experiencing major symptoms.

“When we left to come up here, they seemed to be doing well," Culley said. "Nothing serious. They have the symptoms. Obviously, there’s protocol when you get the symptoms. We’ll just take it from there with those guys.”

Wide receiver Anthony Miller, who suffered a slight dislocated shoulder against the Packers, isn't practicing. Culley indicated he will return at some point this season, but was noncommittal on his status.

"Not really sure," Culley said. "He had a slight dislocation. It's something he's had before... We anticipate him being back (this year). It's something he's dealt with in the past before."

Meanwhile, tight end Jordan Akins (lower leg tightness) remained sidelined and defensive end Jon Greenard (sprained ankle) isn't practicing.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (hip) returned to practice along with cornerback Cornell Armstrong after both players were sidelined last week.

