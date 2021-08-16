Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Texans' Tunsil Out With COVID, Will Miss Cowboys' Game

Laremy Tunsil will not return for the Texans' preseason game this upcoming Saturday
Author:

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined this week against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach David Culley.

"Tunsil will not be back," Culley said. "He actually tested (positive)."

Meanwhile, veteran corner Bradley Roby returned from the reserve-COVID-19 list and was activated after testing positive previously.

The Texans placed Tunsil and fellow offensive tackles Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson on the reserve-COVID-19 list Friday because Tunsil tested positive and the other two are deemed to be high-risk close contacts.

Culley emphasized after the Green Bay Packers preseason game that none of the players are experiencing major symptoms.

“When we left to come up here, they seemed to be doing well," Culley said. "Nothing serious. They have the symptoms. Obviously, there’s protocol when you get the symptoms. We’ll just take it from there with those guys.”

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14287051
Play

Will The Texans Have OT Tunsil Back For Cowboys' Game?

Laremy Tunsil will not return for the Texans' preseason game this upcoming Saturday

NFL
Play

Is Deshaun Watson Returning To Texans' Practice Prior To Cowboys Game?

As practice moves inside due to weather, Deshaun Watson remains a no-show MondayAs practice moves inside due to weather, Deshaun Watson remains a no-show Monday

USATSI_15311148
Play

SOURCE: Texans Trade CB Crossen To NFC East Club

Keion Crossen is headed back to work with Joe Judge in The Big Apple

Wide receiver Anthony Miller, who suffered a slight dislocated shoulder against the Packers, isn't practicing. Culley indicated he will return at some point this season, but was noncommittal on his status.

READ MORE: Takeaways Welcome Sight For Houston Texans In Preseason Opener

"Not really sure," Culley said. "He had a slight dislocation. It's something he's had before... We anticipate him being back (this year). It's something he's dealt with in the past before."

Meanwhile, tight end Jordan Akins (lower leg tightness) remained sidelined and defensive end Jon Greenard (sprained ankle) isn't practicing.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (hip) returned to practice along with cornerback Cornell Armstrong after both players were sidelined last week.

CONTINUE READING: SOURCE: Texans Release Former 2020 Selection WR Isaiah Coulter

USATSI_14287051
News

Will The Texans Have OT Tunsil Back For Cowboys' Game?

NFL
News

Is Deshaun Watson Returning To Texans' Practice Prior To Cowboys Game?

USATSI_15311148
News

SOURCE: Texans Trade CB Crossen To NFC East Club

USATSI_13916075
News

SOURCE: Texans Release Former 2020 Draft Pick

scottie p
News

‘The Sponge’: Texans Young RB Impressing - and Learning

USATSI_14277950
News

Where Does Laremy Tunsil Rank Inside NFL's Top 100 List?

NFL
News

Texans Win: Coach Culley Catching On?

USATSI_16565667
News

Just How Talented Could Texans New WR Conley Be For Houston?