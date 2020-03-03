Texans Laremy Tunsil seeking new representation to land a contract extension

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is seeking to land one of the top deals for his position sooner rather than later. Tunsil has moved on from his agency, CAA, who has represented him since he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (16th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson first reported that both sides have split up with Tunsil now seeking new representation in his negotiations with the Texans.

The Texans and CAA met at the NFL Combine and reports were that Tunsil's was looking for over $19 million a season making him the top-paid player for his position.

Head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien was asked about the potential of keeping Tunsil and quarterback Deshaun Watson with the franchise for the long-term. Both Tunsil and Watson are expected to land lucrative deals with the Texans keeping them with the organization that wants both players for the long haul.

"I probably would tell you I'm not going to get into any specific contract negotiations," O'Brien said at the NFL Combine last week regarding Tunsil and Watson. "I don't think that's probably fair to the player, especially, and it's not fair to the club, but I will tell you that we want both those guys on the football team and we're working very hard to try to get that done. Those things take time. They don't happen overnight. Everything has to fit together relative to your team, your salary cap, what they're looking for, but with those two players, Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil, we want those guys on our football team for a long time."

O'Brien and the Texans wanted to solidify the left tackle position and when the Miami Dolphins made him available this past off-season, they were willing to pay high draft compensation to land Tunsil. The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections to land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

