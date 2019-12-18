State of The Texans
Texans Laremy Tunsil Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil was selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career after starting 13 games at left tackle in his first season in Houston. He has helped the Texans offensive line allow one-or-less sacks in five games this season and Houston is 5-0 in those games. The Texans also allowed just seven sacks in Weeks 5-9, which tied for the second-fewest in the NFL over that span, and the team did not allow a sack in back-to-back games in Weeks 5-6 for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of 2014. Tunsil has also paved the way for Houston to rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game this season at 130.9.

OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates.

Five Houston Texans Named Alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have five players named as alternates for the 2020 Pro Bowl. OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates for the event.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins is headed to the 2020 Pro Bowl. It is his fourth selection.

Texans Deshaun Watson Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected for the 2020 Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Texans Benardrick McKinney Remains in the Concussion Protocol

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney started the practice week in the concussion protocol.

Texans Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin Banged Up To Start the Week

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday and would have been without Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin to start the practice week.

Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu continues to be a pass rushing threat for the defensive front. The Texans want Omenihu to stay grounded and keep producing on the football field.

Houston Texans Playoff Clinching Scenarios Entering Week 16

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans could wrap up a spot in the playoffs if they handle their business on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Justin Reid Selected as Texans 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was selected by the players as their 2019 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

Bruce Arians Thinks Vernon Hargreaves, III Can Help The Texans With An Inside Look on the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III is set to face his former team on Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians believes Hargreaves can help the Texans get an inside look to their team before the game.

Tackling Machine Zach Cunningham Pacing the Texans Defense

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham is producing and leading the AFC in tackles with two games left to play in the regular season.