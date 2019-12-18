Texans Laremy Tunsil Selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil was selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 26, 2020. This marks the 16th-consecutive season (2004-19) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career after starting 13 games at left tackle in his first season in Houston. He has helped the Texans offensive line allow one-or-less sacks in five games this season and Houston is 5-0 in those games. The Texans also allowed just seven sacks in Weeks 5-9, which tied for the second-fewest in the NFL over that span, and the team did not allow a sack in back-to-back games in Weeks 5-6 for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of 2014. Tunsil has also paved the way for Houston to rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game this season at 130.9.

OLB Whitney Mercilus, NT D.J. Reader, LS Jon Weeks, C Nick Martin and ILB Zach Cunningham were each named alternates.

