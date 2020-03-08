State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum

Patrick D. Starr

The off-season is often used by players to get healthy for the upcoming season and that is the case for Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery for a torn labrum and he is expected to make a full recovery. 

Tunsil will be ready for training camp but the team will be thorough with his rehab during the off-season to make sure he is ready to get back on the field. 

The Texans are working to sign Tunsil to an extension to keep him with the organization for the longterm. Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the wanting to keep Tunsil with the Texans for a "long time" but it would take time to get the deal complete. 

Arriving at the Texans before week one in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil helped reshape the offensive line and give the offense one of the top young offensive tackles in the game. 

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

The Houston Texans were in attendance at Auburn's pro day that had eighteen potential draft prospects working out.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee and fellow Lufkin high school Alum Dez Bryant are getting to work this off-season preparing for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon likes the move of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to calling plays for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks is expected to land a new contract with the team when the new league year arrives on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football ending his 16-year football career.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins calling for a 'Reunion' with Sammy Watkins on the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is working hard to reunite with former Clemson teammate and potential Kansas City Chiefs' cap casualty wide receiver, Sammy Watkins.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

Texans Laremy Tunsil seeking new representation to land a contract extension

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has moved on from CAA and now looking for a new agency to represent him in contract negotiations.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans one of the multiple teams interested in Broncos Chris Harris, Jr.

Signs are pointing to the Houston Texans being one of the multiple teams interested in upcoming unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos, cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Boise State's Curtis Weaver Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver met with the Houston Texans the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr