Texans Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum

The off-season is often used by players to get healthy for the upcoming season and that is the case for Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery for a torn labrum and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Tunsil will be ready for training camp but the team will be thorough with his rehab during the off-season to make sure he is ready to get back on the field.

The Texans are working to sign Tunsil to an extension to keep him with the organization for the longterm. Head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the wanting to keep Tunsil with the Texans for a "long time" but it would take time to get the deal complete.

Arriving at the Texans before week one in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil helped reshape the offensive line and give the offense one of the top young offensive tackles in the game.

Tunsil in his first season with the Texans was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

