Texans' Laremy Tunsil wasn't even thinking about a new contract after being traded from Miami

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Laremy Tunsil became the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL after the Houston Texans inked him to a three-year extension worth $66 million. Tunsil was traded from the Miami Dolphins for plenty of draft picks, but have been questions surrounding the Texans not working to sign him to an extension before the trade was completed.

Tunsil met with the media for the first time since signing his extension and was asked about if getting a deal done before he arrived in Houston.

"That's a great question, Tunsil started. "Because an extension wasn't really on my mind."

The Texans traded for Tunsil just a week before the season and the soon to be the franchise left tackle was still reeling from being traded a week before the season. The Texans had a Monday Night showdown with the New Orleans Saints and Tunsil arrived just a week before with little time to prepare for the game. 

"I was just shocked that I got traded from Miami to Houston," Tunsil continued. "And then I had to play the game in a couple of days. So an extension really wasn't on my mind and, I'm glad we got it done with the Texans I'm glad to be a Texan for the next three or four years and excited to be in this position, man."

The Texans wanted to solidify the left tackle position, and when the Miami Dolphins made him available this past off-season, they were willing to pay high draft compensation to land Tunsil. The Texans sent their 2020 first-round selection and their 2021 first and second-round selections to land Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Tunsil, in his first season with the Texans, was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

