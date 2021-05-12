Texans LB Jonathan Greenard 'Speechless' As School Announces Jersey Retirement

Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard has said he is "speechless" after his former high school announced they will be retiring his jersey this spring.

Every now and then you need a feel-good story as a palet cleanser of sorts, and today that's come via Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard. The second-year former Florida Gator will have his jersey retired by his former high school.

"I’m speechless (because) there’s so much talent in our county and I was blessed to make it out," tweeted Greenard in response to this announcement on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson: Ominous Prediction By Insider On Houston Texans QB

Hiram High School in Georgia has said that Greenard's jersey will be retired prior to their spring scrimmage "against Douglas County May 21st at 7:30," going on to describe him as "an outstanding football player" during his time at Hiram.

A three-star recruit who was ranked 83rd overall in the nation at outside linebacker, Greenard received offers from Louisville, Appalachian State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and South Alabama, per ESPN.

Greenard went on to commit to Louisville, where he remained from 2015-2018 before transferring to Florida.

The 90th overall pick in 2020, Greenard had a quiet season to kick off his NFL career. He started one of 13 total appearances recording one sack, one defended pass and 19 combined tackles.

Much like all of the Texans rookies last season, Greenard didn't see a huge amount of game time appearing in just 24% of their overall defensive snaps.

This season will see Lovie Smith take over as defensive coordinator, switching the scheme to a 4-3/Tampa 2. Hopefully, Greenard can forge a starting role in this new-look defense for some years to come.

CONTINUE READING: Texans DT Blacklock 'Excited' For 'Good Changes' In 2021