Texans Lock-Up Brandon Dunn with a Contract Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have announced a contract extension for nose tackle Brandon Dunn who was set to be a free agent with the new league year approaching. Dunn has been a run-stopping nose tackle on the interior of the defense and now he will be with the Texans entering the 2020 season. 

Dunn arrived at the Texans in 2015 after they signed him off the Chicago Bears practice squad. Then Texans defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni coached Dunn with the Bears as a rookie in 2014 and found a way to bring him to Houston. 

Since that point, Dunn has established himself as a starter with the Texans and the past three seasons he has appeared in 46 games with 24 starts. He has helped anchor the defensive line in the run defense as one of the lesser-known names in the trenches. 

Dunn arrived at the NFL in 2014 as a rookie free agent out of Louisville and signed with the Bears. Dunn appeared in three games his rookie season before spending the 2015 season on the practice squad, and the Texans signed him to their 53-man roster. 

With the Texans, Dunn has spent five seasons and amassed 78 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He has been instrumental in keeping inside linebackers clean to make plays and doing the dirty work needed on the interior of the Texans defense. 

Marcus Keyes is Embracing His Journey to Land in the NFL

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Marcus Keyes is depending on the foundation he built from a young man through college to help him on his journey to the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Checking the Texans Core Players Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans core group of players need some work heading into the 2020 season if they want to compete for another playoff appearance.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Benardrick McKinney Recovering from Ankle Surgery

Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney is recovering from ankle surgery from a week ago.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: The Secondary Will Have Changes Once Again Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans need to make a decision on Bradley Roby but their secondary is in line to go through more changes heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Need to Keep an Eye on Roughnecks P.J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is playing in the Houston Texans backyard and they need to be keeping an eye on the quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr

A Closer Look: How the Release of Vernon Hargreaves Changes the Texans

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves was released late last week but what does it mean for the team moving forward? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Tie the Knot in the Bahamas

Houston Texans J.J. Watt and Chicago Red Stars Kealia Ohai got married in the Bahamas on Saturday in an intimate ceremony.

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans Release Vernon Hargreaves

The Houston Texans released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III whose contract was set to be guaranteed on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: DeAndre Hopkins Remains at the Top and Questions Remain with Will Fuller

The Houston Texans have a talented wide receiver group heading into 2020. Lead by DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills, the Texans will need to make a critical decision on Will Fuller due to his lingering injury history.

Patrick D. Starr

FIUs James Morgan ready to show his "A" game heading to the NFL Combine

FIU quarterback James Morgan has his sights set on the NFL. "The Duke" in his bedroom was an everyday reminder of what he was shooting for as a college quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr