Texans Lock-Up Brandon Dunn with a Contract Extension

The Houston Texans have announced a contract extension for nose tackle Brandon Dunn who was set to be a free agent with the new league year approaching. Dunn has been a run-stopping nose tackle on the interior of the defense and now he will be with the Texans entering the 2020 season.

Dunn arrived at the Texans in 2015 after they signed him off the Chicago Bears practice squad. Then Texans defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni coached Dunn with the Bears as a rookie in 2014 and found a way to bring him to Houston.

Since that point, Dunn has established himself as a starter with the Texans and the past three seasons he has appeared in 46 games with 24 starts. He has helped anchor the defensive line in the run defense as one of the lesser-known names in the trenches.

Dunn arrived at the NFL in 2014 as a rookie free agent out of Louisville and signed with the Bears. Dunn appeared in three games his rookie season before spending the 2015 season on the practice squad, and the Texans signed him to their 53-man roster.

With the Texans, Dunn has spent five seasons and amassed 78 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He has been instrumental in keeping inside linebackers clean to make plays and doing the dirty work needed on the interior of the Texans defense.

