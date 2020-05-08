Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. fine-tuning his footwork to improve his game

Houston, Texas- Second-year Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. is entering an important role with the defense continuing to develop part of the cornerback group.

Johnson went on Sports Talk 790 on the A-Team to discuss his off-season with Adam Clanton and Adam Wexler.

It has been nothing but work for Johnson attempting to improve entering his second year with the Texans.

"Trying my best to work out as much as I can under the circumstances," Johnson explained. "Just try to get in as much work as possible and still stay safe at the same time. So, you're seeing me out there by myself with Rischad Whitfield, known as the "Footwork King," just trying to stay on top of my game."

Working to refine his games, Johnson is concentrating on improving his transitions in and out of breaks. It is only going to be the fourth season for Johnson to play the cornerback position since starting the transition at Kentucky.

Originally a safety at Garden City Community College (Kan.), Johnson has constantly been working to make the transition to position, and using Whitfield to help improve his footwork has been a focus for Johnson.

The work he has put in has helped him become as Johnson describes it, more twitchy, and the ability to move faster with his improved footwork.

"Just stuff I wasn't used to doing," Johnson said of what he is working on with Whitfield. "I haven't really been playing that position for a long time, so I'm still learning it as well. So he is just helping me become an overall better corner. I'm just trying to build myself as well."

With Johnson working since the season ended to improve his games, the Texans have started their virtual off-season but have left plenty of work for the players to handle on their own.

Johnson mentions that the coaching staff is putting the trust in the players to handle their conditioning and weight training on their own to be ready when the call comes for them to report to NRG Stadium.

"I mean, our coaches, they put a lot of trust in us to work out," Johnson said of the virtual off-season. "And be a pro. We are basically just doing what we got to do the come in - and whenever they tell us, we are able to come in and be ready to go."

Adhering to the Harris County's social distancing orders, Johnson has been keeping to himself to continue to work on his craft. Waiting for the call to get back on the field to help the Texans prepare to win games in 2020.

"I am just trying my best to do my part and not so much really worried about anybody else," Johnson explained. "Just do what I can do to help the team."

