Texans Lonnie Johnson Jr.: ‘Most Improved’? Or Trade Bait?

One year after looking like a lost cause, this defensive back could be in for breakout season

HOUSTON -- Sometimes a schematic change can fix things. Maybe the Houston Texans' defense won't garner top-10 status, but new coordinator Lovie Smith has them trending in the right direction.

A simple switch over to a 4-3 Tampa 2 defense now has Houston's 30th-ranked unit looking like the backbone of the franchise in 2021. Players are honing into their positions, and ones who looked like busts entering the season could be in for breakout campaigns.

If training camp is an early sign of what's to come, Lonnie Johnson Jr. should be a name ready to make his mark on the new season. It's why he comes in as TexansDaily's most improved defensive player of the offseason.

“He’s a natural player, a great athlete,” safeties coach Greg Jackson said Wednesday. “One of the biggest things is experience. He has to learn how to open (field) tackle, which he’s shown he can do. He has to learn how to communicate and make adjustments.”

Last season under coordinator Anthony Weaver, Johnson was asked to move from his natural cornerback position to the safety role. He played in 12 games and never found his footing.

Of course, it's hard to adjust to a new place without an offseason. Last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preseason games were canceled, meaning Johnson's first snaps were in a live outing that counted towards the standings.

It was evident he needed time.

According to gossip, it’s also evident to other NFL teams, as Johnson’s name is now circulating around the rumor mill.

But doesn’t change a fact.

Time has come and gone and no one has made bigger strides in coverage than Johnson. What felt like a daily occurance, the former Kentucky starter continues to bait quarterbacks into throwing his way at practice.

The result? Takeaways.

“He plays with great vision,” Jackson said. “He’s a long, rangy guy with great speed, so he’s a great guy for that position of playing the deep part of the field. Now we have to bring him down to where he’s in the box, and his eyes have to stay under control."

Those takeaways in practice were destined to translate over to gameday at some point, right? Saturday's 20-14 victory of the Dallas Cowboys could be a sign of what's to come this fall at NRG Stadium.

Johnson was in the perfect place to nab his first interception when Tremon Smith broke up a pass thrown from Cowboys' QB Ben DiNucci. A quick run and 53 yards later, Johnson scored a touchdown, tying the game at 14 entering the fourth quarter.

“That’s just the mentality," Johnson said Saturday. "You get a pick in practice, you gotta take it back to the end zone. I think it started with [Bradley] Roby, though. Roby came from a superbowl team, so he knows what it’s like being in the superbowl. He knows what it takes to get to a Super Bowl."

For now, Justin Reid will command one safety spot. Eric Murray, who signed a three-year deal last offseason, likely will take first reps next month at the other spot despite his struggles in camp. Johnson, however, still has a chance to be an integral part of the roster early in camp.

Johnson's benefitted from an offseason to learn his new position. His big play ability has kept thing interesting in the secondary and made him a name for Texans' fans to keep a close eye on.

Scheme fit matters. It's made Johnson one — if not the — most improved player on the roster, regardless of the side of the ball.

Said Jackson: "He’s doing a heck of a job, and he just needs to keep working.”

