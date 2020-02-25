Texans Looking Forward to the Next Step in Tim Kelly's Career in Calling Plays

Just like head coach Bill O'Brien did with then offensive coordinator George Godsey during the 2014 season, letting him develop the offensive game plan but not call plays until the following season. The same will now take place with Tim Kelly as he takes over the play-calling duties from O'Brien in 2020.

Being named the offensive coordinator in 2019, Kelly helped develop game plans, practice schedules, run meetings, and even take control of practices and call plays on occasions. Now, everything on the offense will be turned over to Kelly without O'Brien.

Kelly has held multiple positions with the Texans from offensive assistant to tight end coach before being named offensive coordinator last season. Also helping with the offensive line, Kelly also will coach the quarterbacks in 2020.

"Tim was a graduate assistant at Penn State for my first two years there," O'Brien said of Kelly. "Came to Houston as the tight end coach, offensive coordinator. (He) worked very closely with the offensive line when he was a coaching assistant and a tight end coach — a very hardworking guy."

Kelly has been with O'Brien since he arrived at the Texans in 2014 when he was named the head coach. Spending two seasons with O'Brien at Penn State, Kelly is O'Brien's handpicked apprentice getting him prepared to take over the play-calling duties and, more importantly, one of the potentially explosive offenses in the NFL led by Deshaun Watson.

Proving he is ready to take over the play-calling is a big step for the Texans and O'Brien. It will be only the second season that O'Brien will not call the plays beside the 2015 season. In 2015, he took back over the play-calling duties midway through the season after Godsey, and the offense struggled to make plays.

O'Brien is not entrusting the offense to Kelly, and he has full confidence in someone that has gained his trust since 2012.

"A guy that really cares about the players, really respect them," O'Brien said of Kelly. "Does a great job in a meeting room, on the practice field. Does a great job on game day, he's just an excellent coach, and we have a great relationship. He's a great person, and we're excited for him to take the next step in his career here. He's going to coach the quarterbacks. He'll call the plays, and he'll do an excellent job."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here