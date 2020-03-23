Texans lose Barkevious Mingo to the Bears on a one-year deal

The Chicago Bears have signed outside linebacker Barekvious Mingo to a one-year deal. Mingo spent the 2019 season with the Houston Texans mainly playing on special teams. The deal of Mingo heading to the Bears was first reported NFL Network’s, Ian Rapoport.

Mingo was part of the return in the deal that sent Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks before the start of last season.

Mingo appeared in all 16 games for the Texans in 2019 with the majority of his work coming on special teams. He posted six total tackles during that stretch.

He played 318 special teams snaps compared to only 73 defensive snaps on the season.

