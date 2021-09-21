Texans Swap Slot WRs On Injury Report For Panthers Game

One receiver heads to the injury report while another heads to practice

HOUSTON -- Texans veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola is not expected to play Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury.

Amendola got hurt Sunday during a road loss to the Cleveland Browns and left the game.

The Woodlands graduate and former Texas Tech standout has six receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown in two games since signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Anthony Miller, acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bears and sidelined for the first two games of the regular season after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, will be active against the Panthers.

Rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is out three to four weeks with a shoulder injury suffered against the Browns, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are expected to promote at least one wide receiver from the practice squad and are considering Jordan Veasy and Chris Moore. Moore, a former fourth-round pick from Cincinnati, has worked with Culley in the past as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Veasey, who joined the team after the start of training camp, has bounced around since going undrafted out of California in 2018. Most recently, the Alabama native was a member of the Washington Football Team in 2020.

The Texans and Panthers will kickoff on Thursday night at NRG Stadium at 7:20 p.m. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning rookie Davis Mills will make his first career start.