Texans Make Intriguing Contract Move on Ka'imi Fairbairn
The Houston Texans made some changes around the edges of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's contract.
According to multiple reports, the Texans have restructured Fairbairn's contract in order to save $2.7 million on the books for next season.
Per KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, in Houston's restructuring, they converted his original $4.73 million base salary for 2025 into a $3.475M signing bonus, lowered his base salary to $1.25M, and added void years 2027-2029 for proration purposes.
As a result, Fairbairn's new cap figure comes in a $3.953M compared to his previous mark of $6. effectively saving a couple million dollars on the Texans' finances.
Fairbairn is an eight-year veteran as Houston's kicker, appearing in 123 total games where he's connected on 211 of his 243 field goal kicks (86.8%), while he's gone 240 for 259 on his extra point tries (92.7%).
This past season, Fairbain had a bit of a drop-off from his showing in 2024, dropping from a previous 96.4% field goal percentage to 85.7% as a part of his six misses from 42 total attempts, half of those coming from 50-plus.
Now with his restructured deal in place, Fairbairn is officially stamped in the fold for at least this season for his ninth in Houston, and will look for a step forward from the ups and downs he traversed across the 2025 campaign.
