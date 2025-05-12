Texans Daily

Texans Make Intriguing Contract Move on Ka'imi Fairbairn

The Houston Texans are making some interesting financial moves with their kicker.

Jared Koch

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) celebrates a field goal with punter Tommy Townsend (6) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) celebrates a field goal with punter Tommy Townsend (6) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans made some changes around the edges of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's contract.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have restructured Fairbairn's contract in order to save $2.7 million on the books for next season.

Per KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, in Houston's restructuring, they converted his original $4.73 million base salary for 2025 into a $3.475M signing bonus, lowered his base salary to $1.25M, and added void years 2027-2029 for proration purposes.

As a result, Fairbairn's new cap figure comes in a $3.953M compared to his previous mark of $6. effectively saving a couple million dollars on the Texans' finances.

Fairbairn is an eight-year veteran as Houston's kicker, appearing in 123 total games where he's connected on 211 of his 243 field goal kicks (86.8%), while he's gone 240 for 259 on his extra point tries (92.7%).

This past season, Fairbain had a bit of a drop-off from his showing in 2024, dropping from a previous 96.4% field goal percentage to 85.7% as a part of his six misses from 42 total attempts, half of those coming from 50-plus.

Now with his restructured deal in place, Fairbairn is officially stamped in the fold for at least this season for his ninth in Houston, and will look for a step forward from the ups and downs he traversed across the 2025 campaign.

