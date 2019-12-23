State of The Texans
Texans Max Scharping Earns His Stripes With The Regular Season Drawing To a Close

Patrick D. Starr

The improvement of the Houston Texans offensive line is due in part with the overall makeup of the group. Rookie left guard Max Scharping has come into the lineup and made a difference for a position group that has struggled the past two seasons mightily. 

Drafted in the second round (55th overall selection) out of Northern Illinois, Scharping has started 13 straight games since taking over for last year's starter Senio Kelemete in week three. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien likes what Scharping has done during his first campaign in the NFL. 

"Max works very hard," O'Brien said of his rookie left guard. "Works hard in the weight room, works hard to improve, very coachable. You're really looking for coachable guys. He takes the coaching to heart, he tries to get better every week, and I do think you're right, I think he's improved."

O'Brien continued, "I don't think it's easy to play left guard as a rookie when you're blocking grown men. It's a little bit different than Northern Illinois – and I love Northern Illinois – but slightly different. So, I think it's hard to come into this league and play on the inside like that. I think he has worked hard to get better every week."

Arriving in the NFL as a right tackle, the Texans have worked to make sure Scharping is versed in every position on the offensive line. Scharping did most of his work at the right guard during the pre-season, but when the season started, he was moved to his full-time position of left guard. 

"I think he's definitely one of those guys that's a five-tool player," O'Brien said of Scharping's versatility. "I think he can play center, I think guard is his best spot, but I think in a pinch, he can play tackle for us and he can play center. He trains at center in pre-practice, and we used him at a lot of different places in training camp. So, yeah, I think he's got a skill set based on his size and his athletic ability and his strength that he can play different positions."

