Texans Meet with Florida's CJ Henderson at the NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have a formal interview scheduled with Florida Gators cornerback CJ Henderson at the NFL Combine. The Texans will use one for the forty-five interviews allowed by the NFL for the week to meet with Henderson. 

Leaving Florida early after his junior season, Henderson appeared in nine games his final season for the Gators. Putting up 32 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and 11 pass breakups, Henderson was named Coaches’ All-SEC First Team.

Henderson finished his career with 92 total tackles, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups, 4.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss in 34 career games. 

