Texans Meet With Florida's La’mical Perine at the NFL Combine

Patrick D. Starr

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have met with Florida running back La’mical Perine at the NFL Combine. It was an informal meeting and will not count towards the Texans forty-five interviews allowed by the NFL. 

This is the second time the Texans have met with Perine with their first coming at the Senior Bowl. The Texans and Perine had a sit-down interview during that time. 

Appearing in 50 games with 22 starts, Perine finished his career with the Gators rushing for 2,485 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was also able to catch 72 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Perine is ranked ninth in school history in both rushing and receiving yards.

He is the only Gator to produce a receiving and rushing touchdown in multiple bowl games.

In 2019, Perine started all 13 games and led the offense with 676 yards rushing averaging 5.1 yards per carry with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns. He was only one of two running backs in the FBS in 2019 to finish with at least 40 receptions and 125-plus carries, five rushing and receiving touchdowns, more than 675 rushing yards, and 250-plus receiving yards.

