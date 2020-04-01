State of The Texans
Texans meet with Houston's Josh Jones in a video conference call

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to push towards the NFL Draft they are meeting with the draft-eligible player via video conference calls. The Texans have met with the University of Houston’s Josh Jones according to Fox26’s Mark Berman. 

NFL teams are allowed to continue to meet with prospects via video conference in accordance with NFL rules. The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week and the calls can not last longer than an hour.

Jones has also had conference calls with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers according to Berman.

Jones started as a redshirt freshman for the Cougars appearing in all 13 games at left tackle. Since that point, Jones became a staple on the Cougars offensive line locking down the left tackle position.

Appearing in 45 games over four seasons for the Cougars, Jones was selected to the Second-Team All-Conference in 2019 despite only playing nine-games and missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. 

Brent Qvale took notice when the Texans came calling and the Jets did not when free agency opened

Brent Qvale was impressed with the Houston Texans pushing hard to land him when free agency opened but he admits the situation with COVID-19 has made the process stressful.

Patrick D. Starr

Brett Qvale picked the Texans due to their core group of players

Houston Texans Brent Qvale likes that he is set to be on the same team Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt but more importantly being part of a team that pushes for the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the Houston Food Bank providing for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wife Colleen donated $100,000 to help their cause.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks donates meals to Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks donated meals to several Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations on Tuesday from Whataburger.

Patrick D. Starr

Terrell Lewis Says the Texans "love what they see on film" from Him

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has met with the Houston Texans twice during the pre-draft process and has received good feedback on his style of play on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick Starr

Andre Johnson says his relationship with Bill O'Brien is good

Houston Texans special advisor to the head coach Andre Johnson says his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien is good.

Patrick D. Starr

Andre Johnson says DeAndre Hopkins' trade is "part of the business"

Houston Texans Andre Johnson hates that DeAndre Hopkins was traded but he says it's time to move on from the situation.

Patrick D. Starr

Tristan Wirfs meets with the Texans on a video conference call

The Houston Texans have met with Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on a video conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Mailbag: How does David Johnson fit with the Texans?

Answering reader questions on the Houston Texans and what did Bill O'Brien see in running back David Johnson plus discussions on Kahale Warring, the pass rush and a potential Deshaun Watson contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick Starr

Report: Laremy Tunsil and Texans starting the groundwork for a multi-year extension

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil has started discussing an extension to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr