Texans meet with Houston's Josh Jones in a video conference call

The Houston Texans continue to push towards the NFL Draft they are meeting with the draft-eligible player via video conference calls. The Texans have met with the University of Houston’s Josh Jones according to Fox26’s Mark Berman.

NFL teams are allowed to continue to meet with prospects via video conference in accordance with NFL rules. The Texans can schedule no more than three telephone or video-conference calls with draft-eligible players per week and the calls can not last longer than an hour.

Jones has also had conference calls with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers according to Berman.

Jones started as a redshirt freshman for the Cougars appearing in all 13 games at left tackle. Since that point, Jones became a staple on the Cougars offensive line locking down the left tackle position.

Appearing in 45 games over four seasons for the Cougars, Jones was selected to the Second-Team All-Conference in 2019 despite only playing nine-games and missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.

