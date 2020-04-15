Texans meet with Ohio State J.K. Dobbins in a video conference

The Houston Texans continue their work on the running back class heading towards the draft and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins remains a running back they are highly interested in for their backfield. Dobbins and the Texans first generated interest in mid-March which started the background work on the talented back from Ohio State.

The Texans are meeting with prospects virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are alloted three a week that can last up for an hour.

The Texans have been keeping a close eye on the running back class coming out in the 2020 NFL Draft and Dobbins joins a long list of backs the team is doing their due diligence on for their draft board.

In 2019, Dobbins rushed for 2,003 cards and 21 rushing touchdowns averaging 143.1 yards a game on the ground. Dobbins was one of three FBS running back with 2,000 rushing yards on the season.

In 42 career games for the Buckeyes, Dobbins rushed for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also was able to catch 71 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

