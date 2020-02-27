Texans Meet With TCU's Darius "Jet" Anderson at the NFL Combine

According to Mark Lane, the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans met with TCU Horned Frogs running back Darius "Jet" Anderson at the NFL Combine. The Texans and Anderson had an informal meeting but with fewer interviews this combine, meeting with prospects in any setting is just as important.

In 2019, Anderson rushed for 823 yards and six rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards a carry and 68.6 yards a game. He also caught 22 passes for 128 yards and returned 14 kicks averaging 22.1 yards a return.

For his career for the Horned Frogs, Anderson rushed for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns in 45 games and also hauling in 43 passes for 224 yards.

Anderson participated in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here