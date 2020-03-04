Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams' announced his retriment from the NFL, the man called "Pops" said it on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.

With free agency set to hit once again and being a veteran, Adams enjoyed getting ready for the season but not waiting around for a team to call him to join a team.

"I'm calling it quits," Adams explained. "Time to hang up the cleats. Retiring, done deal. It's over."

Picked up by the Texans at the start of October, Adams appeared in 6 games and posted three total tackles. He was instrumental in helping a young secondary behind the scenes and being ready to play when his number was called.

With his career coming to an end, Adams wants to stay in football and work towards becoming a general manager of an NFL franchise.

"I want to work upstairs," Adams said. "I want to get into that GM mode. I want to do that to challenge myself. I know I can coach. I probably can polish things out, but I want to challenge myself in a whole different realm by being upstairs."

Adams is a two-time Pro-Bowl selection and 16-year NFL veteran after arriving to the NFL as an undrafted free-agent Delaware. The safety spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. Adams has over 887 total tackles, 30 interceptions and 83 passes defended.

