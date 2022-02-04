Texans Address Pass Rush In Latest CBS Mock Draft

HOUSTON -- What will the Houston Texans do with the third overall pick? Should they address the offensive line? Defensive line? What about wild card at say safety or cornerback?

According to CBS Sports, a team can never has too much pass-rushing help. That's what Chris Trapasso is thinking after projecting Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux to Houston in his latest mock draft.

The Texans could go in any direction. Thibodeaux is a little raw but the tools are All-Pro caliber. Nick Caserio was in New England when they had big-time first-round pass rushers like Richard Seymour and Chandler Jones. - Chris Trapasso

Thibodeaux is considered by many to be the top player in the class thanks to his natural run-stopping ability and high-end pass-rushing upside. In his final season with the Ducks, the 6-5 defender tallied 49 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks in 10 games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, expected to be in the running for Thibodeaux, use the top selection on Alabama tackle Evan Neal. Neal, the consensus top tackle, will hopefully be the blindside protector to quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the next decade.

The Detroit Lions, possible looking to move out of the second overall pick, select Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson instead. Hutchinson, a 6-6 pass rusher and Heisman finalist, recorded 16.5 tackles for losses and 12 sacks while helping the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff for first time in program history.

Houston could garner another first-round pick should it find a trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, currently is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, is expected to be moved before the start of free agency.

Even if Thibodeaux is on the board at the No. 3 selection, Houston could elect to move back for more picks. General manager Nick Caserio said that the team was open to all options, including moving back for the right price.

"Whether or not we stay at three, that's a whole separate discussion, and we'll talk about the draft a little bit later," Caserio said last month. "So, I think there's some pretty good things in place."