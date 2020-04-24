Step Two: Texans move on to contract discussions with Deshaun Watson

State of The Texans
Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans had two priorities heading into the 2019 off-season, sign offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to an extension, and start the groundwork on keeping quarterback Deshaun Watson with the organization for the long-term. 

The Texans completed step one with signing Tunsil to a three-year extension on Friday and now step two has started, the preliminary talks with Watson's representation for an extension. 

With the start of the discussions, the Texans are working to land a deal with Watson before the start of the 2019 regular season. 

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early. 

The Texans are working to complete Watson's contract before the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes complete their deals. Not waiting for other teams to set the bar, the Texans are attempting to get Watson under contract forcing the other teams to meet Watson's contract. 

Due to Watson and Mahomes being first-round selections in the 2017 NFL Draft, they are eligible for contract extensions this off-season. 

Watson's rookie deal netted him $3.8 million in 2019. He is currently set to make $4.4 million for the 2020 season.

