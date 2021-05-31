Old Faces, New Titles For Texans' Front Office

HOUSTON -- While the faces are familiar, the job titles have changed. Matt Bazirgan and James Liipfert are now assistant directors of player personnel for the Houston Texans.

Bazirgan most recently served as the team's director of player personnel and was interviewed for the vacant GM position before the club hired Nick Caserio from the Patriots.

Bazirgan joined the staff in 2018 after serving 14 seasons in the New York Jets' personnel department. During his stint in Florham Park, he also served as director of college scouting and assistant director of pro personnel.

READ MORE: Two Texans Rank Among Top 32 NFL Linebackers

Liipfert served as a national scout for the Patriots before arriving in Houston in 2018. Most recently, he served as the Texans' director of college scouting. Liipfert was a hire of the past Texans' regime of GM Brian Gaine and head coach/GM Bill O'Brien.

Following the 2021 NFL draft, the Texans chose not to renew the contract of Rob Kisiel, who most recently had served as the team's director of pro personnel, and had been with the team from 2000-2007, and again from 2012-2020.

READ MORE: 'The Triplets': Can Texans Climb NFL Ranking?