Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

When the Houston Texans traded for wide receiver Kenny Stills at the beginning of the season, they wanted to improve their overall depth for the position. More importantly, they wanted Stills to provide a safety net for Will Fuller's lack of availability due to his various injuries.

In the most critical part of the season, Stills is entering the playoffs as one of the more notable players on the roster with the recent injury woes to Fuller once again. The Texans will lean on Stills to take the pressure off DeAndre Hopkins and be a key target to Deshaun Watson in the passing game.

Like many of the players head coach, Bill O'Brien has traded for this season, his studying of Stills lead to him wanting to land the talented veteran presence on the 2019 roster.

"I've been watching Kenny for a long time," O'Brien explained. "Kenny has got really good speed, he's tough, he's a really good route runner, he's a sharp route runner, he's smart. He was here last year, played against us when he was at Miami. We played out here on Thursday night last year, so we studied him for that game. We've been watching Kenny for a long time, so we knew that he could add something to what we were looking for at that position."

Defenses will roll their coverages to DeAndre Hopkins, leaving Stills the chances to win one-on-one matchups, and he knows that is where he is needed the most.

"I know that a lot of times I'm going to get one on one coverage," Stills explained. "I got to get open and win my matchup and so I take pride in doing that, and like I said, just trying to take advantage of opportunities when they come to me."

Since arriving at the Texans, Stills was working in the Miami Dolphins offense, which is similar to O'Brien's scheme. Stills has worked on understanding the concepts of the offense and all of the spots that he could line up if the coaching staff asked him.

When injuries hit the Texans, Stills understands him knowing the offense as a whole gives him a better opportunity for the coaching staff to trust him.

"It's a concept, Stills said of the offense. "If you learn the concepts of the offense, then you can play any position. I pretty much feel like I'm comfortable with everything besides the running back position which I mean, sometimes you know coach will bring us out of the backfield."

This season Deshaun Watson has turned to Stills for big plays and turned him into a vital piece of the offense. Stills has 40 receptions for 561 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.0 yards a reception.

"I just knew that he was a great person off the field," Watson said on Stills. "Hearing from guys that played at Oklahoma with him and different teams around the league, and then also just watching film on him. He was a great professional receiver, and he made a lot of plays with the teams that he played with. Whenever he got here, he was a guy that everyone said he was going to be. He's a professional, he's about his business each and every day, on and off the field. He's just a great teammate, great friend, so he's been a great addition for this team."

Solidifying his spot in the locker room since arriving from Miami, Stills has been working and doing everything he can to make the Texans a better team.

With Fuller injured and the insurance plan in Stills now in action, he is prepared to make plays for the offense.

"I feel like I just try to lead by example," Stills said of his work ethic. "Knowing on every position on offense and being prepared for my number's called. We can't ask other guys on the team to do that if we don't have guys on the team that are doing that. I just try to lead by example, and that also, in turn, gives me more opportunities if somebody does go down."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here