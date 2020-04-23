Texans need offense to be selected early to push defenders to day two

The 2020 draft class is completely stacked with offensive weapons. It has been regarded as the deepest wide receiver class in years and there are plenty of strong quarterback options for teams that have deficiencies in these positions.

After trading away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, the Texans seemed like they had a major deficiency at the wide receiver position. However, with the signing of slot receiver Randall Cobb to a multi-year contract and the trade for Brandin Cooks from the Rams, the Texans have greatly fortified their wide receiver corps.

Although this does not justify the Hopkins trade, the addition of these receivers has greatly supplemented the Texans in many ways. In addition, with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson getting closer to his prime year by year, the Texans are quite solidified in these positions and do not need to draft a player in these positions.

Previous mock drafts and scouts predicted the Texans would draft players like Michael Pittman Jr., Jalen Reagor, K.J. Hamler, and Denzel Mims.

By putting these positions aside, the Texans can now focus on their abhorrent defense. After having a very dominant defense in 2016, the Texans’ defense has completely gone downhill since and has struggled since their past years of success. With a depleted defensive line and secondary, it is imperative that the Texans scout valuable prospects and draft the future with precision to add to the defense.

With teams in the first round gearing up to land offensive tackles, wide receiver and quarterbacks, positions that match what the Texans are looking for could easily produce talented players to be available.

Defenders That Should Fall to the Texans

Grant Delpit | Safety | LSU

Grant Delpit Jason Getz-USA Today

Grant Delpit has been regarded as a top safety in this year’s draft with freakish athletic ability and great technique. Coming into the 2019 college football season, Delpit had plenty of hype around him making him a top prospect in this year’s draft.

Delpit has great coverage and ball skills along with excellent anticipation and the ability to read plays well. A major weakness that Delpit has is being a physical presence from the second level.

If Delpit drops to the Texans at this spot, it will be difficult for the Texans to pass on this opportunity as Delpit that could upgrade the secondary.

Curtis Weaver | Edge | Boise State

Curtis Weaver Brian Losness-USA Today

Curtis Weaver was a little known name leading up to the draft. After more focus on his film and his skill, Weaver has become a hot name in the draft. Weaver is an edge from Boise State where, as a redshirt junior for the Broncos, set the Mountain West Conference (MWC) record for career sacks with 34 career sacks.

In 2019, Weaver has won plenty of accolades including the MWC Defensive Player of the Year, second-team Associated Press All-American, and a Ted Hendricks Award Finalist. Weaver’s strong EDGE with very strong hands and an intrinsic talent in the pass-rush. His power as a rusher and his quickness also makes him a very valuable prospect.

With mentors like JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus next to him, Weaver has the foundation to build off of with the Texans.

Neville Gallimore | Defensive Tackle | Oklahoma

Neville Gallimore Kevin Jairaj-USA Today

Neville Gallimore is an interior defensive lineman who would be a great addition to the Texans. The interior defensive lineman out of Oklahoma would be able to be a perfect replacement for DJ Reader, who departed to the Bengals after they offered him a very lucrative contract. Gallimore is an excellent athlete who has all of the skills to succeed in the NFL. Gallimore is an athletic player who can bench press 500 pounds and squat 8000 pounds making him a player with unique explosiveness. In addition, Gallimore’s skill is special as he has developed an archive of moves that would make him a very valuable player that could wreck opposing offensive lines. If Gallimore could develop his explosiveness and athletic ability into being able to make impact plays, Gallimore would be a great draftee for the Houston Texans.

Justin Madbuike | Defensive Tackle | Texas A & M

Justin Madbuike John Glaser-USA Today

Justin Madbuike would be another player who could come in and immediately take the place of DJ Reader. Madbuike, a junior at Texas A & M, has a compact build with strong arms that had the technique to be a versatile player.

Madbuike’s awareness and effectiveness against the block make him a player that could come in and make an early impact as a starter for the Texans. A weakness for Madbuike is that he possesses a lack of size that makes him difficult to make certain tackles and limits his speed and explosiveness, resulting in some consistencies.

Madbuike could be an immediate impact player that would be hard to pass on as talent and skill just ooze out of him.

Ross Blacklock | Defensive Tackle | TCU

Ross Blacklock

Ross Blacklock is another player for the Texans that could become an immediate leader on this defensive front. Blacklock is a junior out of TCU who is an explosive defender who is an intriguing prospect that can develop into a player that can wreak havoc in the league for years to come. Despite having an Achilles injury a sophomore and lacking concrete production, if he falls to the second round, Blacklock is a candidate to slide to the second round.

Blacklock’s name has been popping up over the past few weeks and would be a key addition in the second round.