State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans need offense to be selected early to push defenders to day two

Pavithr Goli

The 2020 draft class is completely stacked with offensive weapons. It has been regarded as the deepest wide receiver class in years and there are plenty of strong quarterback options for teams that have deficiencies in these positions. 

After trading away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, the Texans seemed like they had a major deficiency at the wide receiver position. However, with the signing of slot receiver Randall Cobb to a multi-year contract and the trade for Brandin Cooks from the Rams, the Texans have greatly fortified their wide receiver corps. 

Although this does not justify the Hopkins trade, the addition of these receivers has greatly supplemented the Texans in many ways. In addition, with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson getting closer to his prime year by year, the Texans are quite solidified in these positions and do not need to draft a player in these positions. 

Previous mock drafts and scouts predicted the Texans would draft players like Michael Pittman Jr., Jalen Reagor, K.J. Hamler, and Denzel Mims.

Draft Watch 2020: Running Backs | Inside Linebackers | Edge | Wide Receiver | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen

By putting these positions aside, the Texans can now focus on their abhorrent defense. After having a very dominant defense in 2016, the Texans’ defense has completely gone downhill since and has struggled since their past years of success. With a depleted defensive line and secondary, it is imperative that the Texans scout valuable prospects and draft the future with precision to add to the defense. 

With teams in the first round gearing up to land offensive tackles, wide receiver and quarterbacks, positions that match what the Texans are looking for could easily produce talented players to be available. 

Defenders That Should Fall to the Texans 

Grant Delpit | Safety | LSU

Grant Delpit
Grant DelpitJason Getz-USA Today

Grant Delpit has been regarded as a top safety in this year’s draft with freakish athletic ability and great technique. Coming into the 2019 college football season, Delpit had plenty of hype around him making him a top prospect in this year’s draft. 

Delpit has great coverage and ball skills along with excellent anticipation and the ability to read plays well. A major weakness that Delpit has is being a physical presence from the second level. 

If Delpit drops to the Texans at this spot, it will be difficult for the Texans to pass on this opportunity as Delpit that could upgrade the secondary.

Curtis Weaver | Edge | Boise State 

Curtis Weaver
Curtis WeaverBrian Losness-USA Today

Curtis Weaver was a little known name leading up to the draft. After more focus on his film and his skill, Weaver has become a hot name in the draft. Weaver is an edge from Boise State where, as a redshirt junior for the Broncos, set the Mountain West Conference (MWC) record for career sacks with 34 career sacks. 

In 2019, Weaver has won plenty of accolades including the MWC Defensive Player of the Year, second-team Associated Press All-American, and a Ted Hendricks Award Finalist. Weaver’s strong EDGE with very strong hands and an intrinsic talent in the pass-rush. His power as a rusher and his quickness also makes him a very valuable prospect. 

With mentors like JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus next to him, Weaver has the foundation to build off of with the Texans.

Neville Gallimore | Defensive Tackle | Oklahoma 

Neville Gallimore
Neville GallimoreKevin Jairaj-USA Today

Neville Gallimore is an interior defensive lineman who would be a great addition to the Texans. The interior defensive lineman out of Oklahoma would be able to be a perfect replacement for DJ Reader, who departed to the Bengals after they offered him a very lucrative contract. Gallimore is an excellent athlete who has all of the skills to succeed in the NFL. Gallimore is an athletic player who can bench press 500 pounds and squat 8000 pounds making him a player with unique explosiveness. In addition, Gallimore’s skill is special as he has developed an archive of moves that would make him a very valuable player that could wreck opposing offensive lines. If Gallimore could develop his explosiveness and athletic ability into being able to make impact plays, Gallimore would be a great draftee for the Houston Texans.

Justin Madbuike | Defensive Tackle | Texas A&M

Justin Madubuike
Justin MadbuikeJohn Glaser-USA Today

Justin Madbuike would be another player who could come in and immediately take the place of DJ Reader. Madbuike, a junior at Texas A&M, has a compact build with strong arms that had the technique to be a versatile player. 

Madbuike’s awareness and effectiveness against the block make him a player that could come in and make an early impact as a starter for the Texans. A weakness for Madbuike is that he possesses a lack of size that makes him difficult to make certain tackles and limits his speed and explosiveness, resulting in some consistencies. 

Madbuike could be an immediate impact player that would be hard to pass on as talent and skill just ooze out of him. 

Ross Blacklock | Defensive Tackle | TCU

Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock

Ross Blacklock is another player for the Texans that could become an immediate leader on this defensive front. Blacklock is a junior out of TCU who is an explosive defender who is an intriguing prospect that can develop into a player that can wreak havoc in the league for years to come. Despite having an Achilles injury a sophomore and lacking concrete production, if he falls to the second round, Blacklock is a candidate to slide to the second round. 

Blacklock’s name has been popping up over the past few weeks and would be a key addition in the second round. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Texans gauging a move to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Reports are surfacing that the Houston Texans are working the phones leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft checking on the price to move into the first round.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Brandin Cooks looking forward to being part of a new-look offense

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is looking forward to not being the only vertical threat on the offense allowing him to run routes to make plays.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and the NFL find balance with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston Texans and the NFL have found balance entering the three-day event.

Pavithr Goli

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

State of the Texans: 2020 Houston Texans Draft Guide

A complete rundown of news and notes for the Houston Texans entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Six Houston Texans' Predictions for the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft approaching, we give our six predictions for the Houston Texans when everything comes to an end.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

TCUs Ross Blacklock would welcome an opportunity to play for the hometown Texans

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock worked out for the Houston Texans before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the pre-draft process in the NFL. Blacklock is all for playing for his hometown team if given the opportunity.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepared for the virtual experience of the 2020 NFL Draft

With the changes in the preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans are prepared for the virtual experience.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast Episode 5.5: Texans gearing up for the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

State of the Texans discusses on their latest podcast the Houston Texans news of the week and the vision heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins received the outcome he wanted by asking for a "little raise"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a feature with SI.com made it known that he landed the outcome he wanted when he asked for a contract adjustment from the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55