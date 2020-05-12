State of The Texans
Texans new offensive additions know they are there to help Deshaun Watson to take the next step

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The vision for the Houston Texans started before the 2019 season with the focus on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Clearing money out of the cap space and moving on from notable names, Watson has become the focal point of the franchise moving into his fourth season in the league. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien saw last season as the furthest the team has been in the "Deshaun Watson era" and now the organization wants more. 

Moves on the offensive side of the football are made around Watson, and finding a top-end left tackle in Laremy Tunsil was the first move in a long list of players acquired to help the young quarterback take the next step. 

Focused on a balanced approach with Watson picking out the open option in the passing game, the Texans have helped add more depth of talent around Watson for the upcoming season. 

Entering this season, the Texans have brought on key veterans in wide receivers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks plus running back David Johnson. All three arrived to the Texans with one thing in mind, to help Watson become a player within the offense. 

The trio has had a common theme, and it has been about Watson and how they fit into his skill set as a player. 

Cooks, Cobb and Johnson help Watson on three different levels of the offense, but all are ready to get to the field to make the plan come together. 

"You look at a guy like Deshaun," Cooks said of Watson. "Just watching him from a distance and now watching film on him now that I've joined the team, the guy can throw every single ball." 

Considered a new deep threat added to the core of Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, Cooks fits into one of Watson's best skills as a player, throwing the deep ball. The Texans are attempting to bring back Cooks' deep threat ability with Watson that alluded him last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

"He throws the deep ball so great," Cooks continued. "He's able to throw on the run and on the move. There's a lot that you look at, and you're like, 'OK, what can this guy not do?' You can't answer that because he makes every single throw." 

Looking for more consistency from the slot wide receiver position now enters Cobb, who gives the offense a veteran presence to roam the middle of the field. 

Cobb received a strong contract from the Texans at the start of the new league year, coupled with having a chance to play with Watson, it was not a tough decision to join his new team. Wanting to be an outlet for Watson on critical downs in the middle of the field, Cobb has been paying close attention to Watson.

"I think when you look at Deshaun," Cobb said. "And what he's been able to do since he's been in the league, I've been really impressed from afar watching him. He has tremendous ability. He's a winner. He's won at every level, from high school to college."

With Watson only improving as a passer, the Texans continue to add consistent pass-catchers around him. The trade with the Arizona Cardinals led them to Johnson, which now gives them a running back on the field at all times, which included Duke Johnson, capable of being run and pass option while in the game. 

"I'm very excited to play with him," Johnson said of Watson. "I can't wait to line up next to him and help him out whether that be catching the ball, running the ball or blitz protection."

Much like Cobb, Johnson has been watching Watson play from a distance and been impressed with the Texans signal-caller.

"Just from watching him," Johnson said of Watson. "I've watched him ever since college, honestly." 

Johnson has one goal, to help his new quarterback get passed the playoff hump that has plagued the Texans and make a real push to play in the Super Bowl. 

Johnson sees his fit with the Texans as a piece of the puzzle to help Watson get them there. 

"I think it will be tremendous what we can do together as far as for the offense and continue," Johnson said of teaming up with Watson. "That success and hopefully getting over that hump of through the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl."

Echoing the sentiments of Johnson, Cobb is onboard with the line of thinking that Watson is the right quarterback to lead the Texans to the promised land. 

"I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl," Cobb continued on Watson. "I want to be a part of something special with him."

