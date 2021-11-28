WATCH: Rookie TE Brevin Jordan Puts Texans Up

Brevin Jordan continues to look like the next big name on offense for Houston

HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans selected University of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan in the fifth round, universal praise was handed to new general manager Nick Caserio for finding a high-upside talent. But fans eventually began to ponder why he was limited in playing time.

It's hard to imagine the rookie missing more reps in the future after his surge since becoming a more prominent figure in the passing attack.

Jordan scored a 13-yard touchdown to begin the second quarter as Houston (2-8) takes the 14-3 lead over the New York Jets. On third down, quarterback Tyrod Taylor connected with the 6-5 tight end across the middle of the field in man-to-man coverage.

Jordan bullied a pair of defenders to push his way across the goal-line for his second touchdown of the season. It would also mark his seventh catch since Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He’s growing,” Texans coach David Culley said of Jordan last week. “He’s growing into that role. If you’ve noticed, he’s getting a few targets where he’s been one-on-one and we’ve moved him outside. We feel like that’s a good matchup because he’s a very good athlete out there."

Jordan has begun to see more significant play over fourth-year pro Jordan Akins. A former third-round pick in 2018 and Texas Rangers outfielder turned tight end at UCF, Akins enters a contract season and was at the plight of trade rumors during the NFL deadline last month.

This season, Akins has recorded 21 receptions for 184 yards on 28 targets in nine games in three starts. He was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, allowing Jordan to play a similar role.

The Texans will begin on defense to begin the second half.