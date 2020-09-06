The Houston Texans waited until the last few hours to cut their roster down to the final 53, but head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien and his staff have finished. With one or two surprises, included, and maybe a few more to come ... here are the 2020 Texans.

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson, A.J. McCarron

RB: David Johnson, Duke Johnson, Buddy Howell

FB: Cullen Gillaspia

WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter, Keke Coutee

TE: Darren Fells, Jordan Akins, Kahale Warring

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Brent Qvale (Unconfirmed)

RT: Tytus Howard, Roderick Johnson

RG: Zach Fulton, Charlie Heck (R)

LG: Max Scharping

C: Nick Martin, Senio Kelemente

Defense

DE: J.J. Watt, Charles Omenihu, Carlos Watkins

DT: Ross Blacklock (R), P.J. Hall, Brandon Dunn

OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Jonathan Greenard (R), Brennan Scarlett

ILB: Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole, Peter Kalambayi, Tyrell Adams

CB: Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, Lonnie Johnson, John Reid (R), Keion Crossen, Cornell Armstrong, Vernon Hargreaves

S: Justin Reid, Eric Murray, Michael Thomas, A.J. Moore

Special Teams

P: Bryan Anger

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS: Jon Weeks (Unconfirmed)

Big Moves - Good and Bad

The biggest move of all involves the contract extension for QB Deshaun Watson, of course.

Among a few eyebrow raising cuts were tight end Jordan Thomas, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, and offensive lineman Greg Mancz.

Thomas impressed his rookie season in 2018 but struggled last year with injuries and lacking in consistency. His large frame and strength, combined with his potentially high ceiling made it hard to predict whether he or Kahale Warring would be dropped.

However, it appears second-year Warring's athleticism and rare combination or agility and size made him the more appealing prospect.

Blackson appeared in 40% of Houston's defensive snaps over both of the last two seasons. And expecially given that they have already lost starting defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency, it was a surprise to see the Texans opt against keeping one of their more experienced and consistent backups. In his place comes third-year Houston native P.J. Hall.

Finally, Mancz has been a reliable backup and occasional starter over the last few seasons since arriving undrafted in 2015. Injuries have gotten in Mancz's way recently and likely led to his eventual cut, but the 28-year-old would be a wise addition to the 16-man practice squad given his experience all over coach Mike Devlin's offensive line.

With Mancz gone it falls to rookie Charlie Heck, and veteran Brent Qvale to fill in. Qvale was released on Saturday, but according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, they intend to bring him back.

Along with Qvale, veteran long snapper Jon Weeks was also cut unexpectedly, but according to Wilson he should return once the Texans have moved others (With Wilson suggesting rookie wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and cornerback Phillip Gaines) onto IR.

The move that jumps out as the most "dangerous'' for Houston? That actually occurred in Tennessee, where old pal Jadeveon Clowney is now with the Titans ... and will oppose Houston twice in AFC South play.

Ultimately, the Texans roster will change further over the coming days with players moving around the waiver wire and free agency.

However, for the most part, this should be the 53 men we see on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium kicking off the 2020 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.