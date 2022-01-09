Texans Earn Top-3 Draft Pick With Loss to Titans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are not on the clock, but they know where they will be selecting come April.

The Texans have claimed the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following their 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Best of all? The direction of where the pick should be used has become more clear.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills came to life in the second half, leading a surge after being down 21-0. The third-round pick looked the part of a Week 1 starter for next season, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Sunday marked Mills' fourth 300-plus passing game of the season. It also was the the fourth time his passer rating (124.5) surpassed 100.

The Texans now enter the offseason with decisions to make at the helm with first-year head coach David Culley. Houston fought to finish the season on the right note, but a 4-13 record isn't enough to take the Culley off the hot seat entering exit interviews.

The top five teams are secured, though the order in which they pick still remains a mystery. Despite a 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14) still own the top selection thanks to 37-30 win by Detroit Lions (3-13-1).

With a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team, the New York Giants (4-13) have earned a top-five pick. The New York Jets (4-12) will also select inside the top five, but could select fourth or fifth based off the outcome from their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston has options when selecting early. Should general manager Nick Caserio look to fix the offensive line, Alabama's Evan Neal or North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu are favorites to be selected thanks to their versatility.

If the Texans look to improve defensively, the question comes down to which position should they address. Houston has been linked to Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson if they look to fix the pass rush.

Should Thibodeaux and Hutchinson be off the board, the Texans could upgrade their secondary with either Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Houston could have an up close and personal look at early draft selections should the team retain Culley and the staff. With the Jaguars looking for a new head coach, the Texans would be first in line to coach one team at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. on Feb. 5.