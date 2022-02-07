Does Hiring Lovie Smith Change Texans' NFL Draft Plans?

With the Texans planning to hire Lovie Smith, does this change the NFL draft plans?

HOUSTON -- Head coaching hires can drastically change the course of a team's draft perspective. Will that be the case for the Houston Texans?

Although nothing is official, the Texans are trending toward naming defensive coordinator and associate head coach Lovie Smith to the open position. Smith, along with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores seems to be the finalist for the opening as of this time.

If Smith is promoted, the next question will be what to do in the draft come April. Currently owning the No. 3 pick, Houston can go a variety of ways, including moving down for more draft capital.

At his end of the year press conference, Texans general manager Nick Caserio stated he is open to listening to all offers when on the clock, one of which being moving out of the third pick for the right amount of picks.

"Right now, we have the third overall pick or whatever that is, whether or not we stay at three, that's a whole separate discussion, and we'll talk about the draft a little bit later," Caserio said last month. "So, I think there's some pretty good things in place."

Smith is a defensive-minded coach. Sure, the offensive inconsistencies were a major factor in Houston finishing 4-13 last fall, but the defense only fared slightly better. Under Smith's direction, Houston finished 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense.

It truly depends on how the board falls for Houston. If both Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson were to be available, it would be hard to imagine the Texans not drafting one of the premier pass rushers rather than trading back.

Thibodeaux is considered by many to be the top player in the class thanks to his natural run-stopping ability and high-end pass-rushing upside. In his final season with the Ducks, the 6-5 defender tallied 49 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks in 10 games.

Hutchinson, a 6-6 defensive end and Heisman finalist, recorded 16.5 tackles for losses and 12 sacks while helping the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

If both players were to be selected, Caserio would have a multitude of options. Based on most big boards, should the Texans go down the offensive path, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal or North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu would likely be the best option.

Should Caserio and Smith elect to go defense, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton continues to be a name brought up in conversation and mock drafts. The 6-4 defensive back has the speed of a cornerback and tackling skills of a linebacker, making him an ideal replacement for safety Justin Reid, who is expected to test free agency.

Another name that could be in consideration would be Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. A native of Greece, the 6-4 pass rusher is an ideal run-stopper in a 4-3 defensive scheme with upside as a blitzer, having recorded 29 career tackles for losses and 14 sacks.

The Texans still shouldn't be picky when on the clock if they remain pat, but promoting Smith might give an indication of what direction they're headed. Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.

Houston needs both, but with a defensive coach, that side of the ball might become the top priority.