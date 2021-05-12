Texans NFL Schedule: Week 1 Vs. Lawrence's Jaguars, Week 7 Vs. Watt, Hopkins & Cardinals?

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we already know the Houston Texans have an early high-profile meeting.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT, but the network partners involved are allowed a Week 1 "early release'' - and the Houston Texans have an early high-profile meeting.

Oh, and a can't-miss Week 7 meeting, it seems, too.

The Texans will reportedly be at Arizona in Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 24 on CBS. It'll be a late-afternoon game ... and it'll collect eyeballs, as the Cardinals will of course feature DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, two of the Texans' greatest-ever players ... wearing the "wrong'' uniform.

Before that? The Texans will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up the 2021 regular season on September 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Is there a shortage of "buzz'' around the Texans right now? Surely on some level - unless one counts the negative buzz tied to QB Deshaun Watson. Of course, that can change ... and to some degree, it can be changed by the foes.

Urban Meyer is the new head coach of the Jaguars. There's buzz. His QB is top rookie Trevor Lawrence. There's buzz.

And the Arizona connection? Buzzy.

The opponents (without soon-to-be-announced dates and times, of course) ...

Texans Home Games 2021

- Los Angeles Rams

- New York Jets

- Indianapolis Colts

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Tennessee Titans

- New England Patriots

- Seattle Seahawks

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Carolina Panthers

Texans Away Games 2021

- San Francisco 49ers

- Tennessee Titans

- Miami Dolphins

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- Arizona Cardinals

- Cleveland Browns

- Buffalo Bills

- Indianapolis Colts

For what it's worth: The Texans' opponents went 137-135 during the 2020 NFL season. Oh, and this: The Texans currently have the worst odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl in 2021 at +18000.

We probably won't take that bet. But in Week 1? TexansDaily.com will be in the press box for the Texans opener. And we will be in Arizona, too. And we will feel the "buzz.''

