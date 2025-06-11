Texans' Nick Chubb Speaks Out Boldly About New Teammate C.J. Stroud
Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb signed with the team on Monday, adding to their offense. Chubb has now shared his thoughts on his new teammate and Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
“I went to Georgia so in that game OSU vs Georgia I was afraid because he was torching them," Chubb said.
Chubb is referencing the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff semifinal back in 2022. While Georgia won the game 42-41, Stroud had an incredible performance. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
“I was on the Browns in the playoff game and we came here and torched us again so I see what he’s about, great leader," Chubb said.
In a 2024 Wild Card matchup, Stroud took down Chubb and the Browns with a 45-14 victory. In the game, Stroud completed 16 of his 21 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Chubb did not play in the game as he was recovering from a knee injury.
The new Texans running back appears to be impressed by Stroud, and they have the potential to form an elite offense with all of the weapons the team has.
