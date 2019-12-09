State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Non-Committal on Will Fuller's Status Heading Into Their Game With the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans held out wide receiver Will Fuller from their game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Fuller had been nursing a hamstring issue that limited him in practice the entire week, and the Texans decided not to chance it for the game. 

It was Fuller's third missed game of the season with his lingering right hamstring injury. Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns.  

O'Brien discussed what went into the decision to sit Fuller against the Broncos. 

"Just in my opinion," O'Brien started. "You're always trying to make decisions in the best interest of the team - and we felt like for our team and for him. Then that was the decision that was going to be the best decision for the team for that day."

When asked if Fuller will be ready to go this coming week against the Tennessee Titans, O'Brien would not commit to anything. 

"I don't know, we'll have to see."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill O'Brien Feels It Wasn't "Horsesh!%" on Offense for the Texans on Sunday

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was pleased with the performance the offensive line put up in a disastrous performance by the team on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Lack of Consistency Shows Up At The Wrong Time For Bill O'Brien's Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have lacked consistency the entire season and it showed in the worst way in their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Broncos' Defense Shut Down Deshaun Watson and The Texans' Big-Play Ability

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson has one of his worst performances of the season in their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Texans Laremy Tunsil Believes There is a "Target" On His Back and the Reason for His False Starts

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans starting left tackle leads the league in false starts and he believes he is a marked man leading to his penalty issue.

Embarrassing First Half for The Houston Texans Sink Them Against the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans embarrassing first half ended up being too much to overcome against the Denver Broncos in an ugly home loss.

Texans Deshaun Watson Enters the NFL Record Book With His Production On the Ground and Air

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson became the first player in NFL history to rack up 9,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his first 36 career games.

Texans Keke Coutee Active Against the Broncos, Will Fuller Ruled Out

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is active for the first time in two games after being a healthy scratch.

Texans Will Fuller Will Be Held Out In Sunday’s Game Against the Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will miss his third game of the season with a hamstring issue against the Denver Broncos.

Jacob Martin Thought It Was "Flattering" That the Texans Traded For Him

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jacob Martin was on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed the trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Texans.

Texans Call Will Fuller Questionable for Sunday Against The Broncos - Four Others Ruled Questionable

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

The Houston Texans have labeled Will Fuller, Gareon Conley, Brennan Scarlett, Carlos Watkins, and Bradley Roby questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.