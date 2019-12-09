Texans Non-Committal on Will Fuller's Status Heading Into Their Game With the Titans

The Houston Texans held out wide receiver Will Fuller from their game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Fuller had been nursing a hamstring issue that limited him in practice the entire week, and the Texans decided not to chance it for the game.

It was Fuller's third missed game of the season with his lingering right hamstring injury. Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns.

O'Brien discussed what went into the decision to sit Fuller against the Broncos.

"Just in my opinion," O'Brien started. "You're always trying to make decisions in the best interest of the team - and we felt like for our team and for him. Then that was the decision that was going to be the best decision for the team for that day."

When asked if Fuller will be ready to go this coming week against the Tennessee Titans, O'Brien would not commit to anything.

"I don't know, we'll have to see."

