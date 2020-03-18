Texans non-tender Roderick Johnson making him an unrestricted free agent

The Houston Texans have entered the new league year by not placing a tender on restricted free agent offensive tackle Roderick Johnson. With the Texans not placing a tender on Johnson, he is an unrestricted free agent to sign with whatever team he chooses.

Johnson was a player with fewer than four accrued seasons who received no qualifying offer or minimum tender from their previous team.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Texans which included three starts at the right tackle.

Johnson has spent the past two seasons with the Texans after signing a reserve/futures contract before the 2019 season.

He bounced back and forth between the practice squad in 2018 before making his debut for the Texans in that season for one game.

With Johnson hitting the free-agent market, the Texans will be looking for a swing tackle for the 2020 season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here