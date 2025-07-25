Texans Offensive Coordinator Delivered Strong Message
The Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. To replace Slowik, the Texans hired Nick Caley, who has previously worked on the offensive staff for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
Caley seems to be instilling accountability for the Texans' offense.
“There’s discipline, there’s mental toughness in terms of being precise with motions," Caley said when asked about evaluating players.
The Texans have the talent to be an elite offensive unit. If Caley can maximize the potential of his players with his scheme, they could be one of the best offenses in the league.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has led the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles in his first two seasons. In the 2024 season, Stroud completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
In the offseason, Houston added more weapons to their offense. They drafted wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while acquiring veteran wideout Christian Kirk in a trade. The Texans also signed running back Nick Chubb, pairing him with Joe Mixon in the backfield.
With their new weapons and a new offensive coordinator in Caley, the Texans are poised for a great 2025 season.
