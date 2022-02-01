Texans Lose Assistant Coach to Panthers

The Houston Texans will need to add an offensive line coach to their list of offseason needs.

As well as looking for a head coach and offensive coordinator, the Houston Texans now need to add an offensive line coach to the list.

James Campen, 57, has been confirmed as the new offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers, after just one year in Houston. Campen was brought in on a three-year contract last year to replace Mike Devlin.

A former center for the Green Bay Packers, Campen had spent the majority of his coaching career with the Packers, prior to one-year stints with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and now the Texans.

© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch-USA Today © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Under Campen, Houston's line allowed 44 sacks for losses of 325 yards and played its part in the Texans' rushing offense ranking bottom of the league in yards with just 1,422. The veteran coach wasn't helped by injuries to several key members of the line including Laremy Tunsil and Marcus Cannon, as well as there being so many new bodies in the unit for 2021.

Houston's line ultimately finished the year with Pro Football Focus' 29th-ranked line. Says PFF:

Eleven different offensive linemen played at least 58 snaps for the Texans this season, with 10 of them playing over 200. The team’s biggest issue is that those who played the most earned some of the worst grades, with the unit's top three players by workload earning PFF grades between 51.9 and 60.0. Five different linemen earned a run-blocking grade lower than 50.0, and the line as a whole earned the worst PFF run-blocking grade (47.4) in the league — the only unit to grade lower than 55.0. - Sam Monson, PFF.

If the Texans were to look in-house for Campen's replacement, one candidate could be assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler.