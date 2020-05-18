Texans one of six teams to open up their doors allowing employees to return to work

Houston, Texas- The NFL has opened the door for clubs to get back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams are allowed to open up facilities following state laws. With Texas and the city of Houston slowly opening-up, the Texans will be using the opportunity to get back to work at NRG Stadium.

According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Texans are one of six teams preparing for their facility's limited openings. Breer notes that with the Texans, the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts will be opening their facilities.

According to a league memo sent out last week, the facilities can open up to 50% of their employees, with no more than 75 employees allowed in the building. No coaches or players will be allowed in the building, but there will be exceptions for players allowed into the building who were rehabbing an injury before the start of the league-wide lockdown.

Players like Justin Reid (shoulder) and Tytus Howard (knee) who were working with the team's rehab group could return to NRG Stadium based on the rules in place.

The Texans will continue their virtual off-season, which was extended by the NFL through May until they are cleared to return to the facility. The Texans are entering week four of their off-season work, installing all three phases of their team in preparation for training camp.

With 100% participation to this point with the virtual off-season, the Texans will continue to work moving towards the 2020 regular season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here