State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans one of six teams to open up their doors allowing employees to return to work

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The NFL has opened the door for clubs to get back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams are allowed to open up facilities following state laws. With Texas and the city of Houston slowly opening-up, the Texans will be using the opportunity to get back to work at NRG Stadium. 

According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Texans are one of six teams preparing for their facility's limited openings. Breer notes that with the Texans, the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts will be opening their facilities. 

According to a league memo sent out last week, the facilities can open up to 50% of their employees, with no more than 75 employees allowed in the building. No coaches or players will be allowed in the building, but there will be exceptions for players allowed into the building who were rehabbing an injury before the start of the league-wide lockdown. 

Players like Justin Reid (shoulder) and Tytus Howard (knee) who were working with the team's rehab group could return to NRG Stadium based on the rules in place. 

The Texans will continue their virtual off-season, which was extended by the NFL through May until they are cleared to return to the facility. The Texans are entering week four of their off-season work, installing all three phases of their team in preparation for training camp. 

With 100% participation to this point with the virtual off-season, the Texans will continue to work moving towards the 2020 regular season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mailbag: Will Duke Ejiofor make an impact for the Texans in 2020?

State of the Texans mailbag on the Houston Texans. Discussions on the Texans safety group, potential breakout players in year two with the team plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to continue to lean on J.J. Watt but have to keep him on the field for 16-games

The Houston Texans will continue to lean on J.J. Watt as they build their defense for the 2020 season. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver knows they have to keep Watt on the field for 16-games.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans Deshaun Watson a top-ten "early" favorite to end up NFL MVP

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the top-ten of pre-season favorites to land MVP honors at the end of the 2020 season according to BetOnline.Ag.

Patrick D. Starr

Do the Texans have the best quarterback situation entering the 2020 season?

Do the Houston Texans have the best quarterback situation in the AFC South with Deshaun Watson at the helm? A complete look at the AFC South quarterback situations heading into the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver wants the Texans defense to be built like the city of Houston

The Houston Texans defense will have a new voice leading the way and Anthony Weaver wants the defense to reflect the city of Houston.

Pavithr Goli

Texans expect a jump in production from Lonnie Johnson, Jr. in year two

The Houston Texans and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have high expectations for second-year cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Six things we learned from Texans Anthony Weaver's press conference

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver discussed the defense heading into the 2020 season. Here are the six things we learned from his discussion with the media.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver bringing a creative approach to the Texans defense in 2020

Texans defensive coordinator is ready to take a new line of thinking to the football field to improve the defense's performance on the field in 2020.

Pavithr Goli

Texans confident in new-look safety group heading into the 2020 season

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver likes his trio of safeties with returning stater Justin Reid leading the way.

Pavithr Goli

Texans see Jonathan Greenard filling multiple roles in their defense

The Houston Texans envision multiple roles for rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in their defense.

Patrick D. Starr