Texans opt to not pick up Gareon Conley's fifth-year option

The Houston Texans have decided not to pick up cornerback Gareon Conley's fifth-year option on his rookie contract heading into the 2020 season. The news of the Texans declining Conley's fifth-year option was first reported by Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman.

The Texans have not closed the door on negotiating a contract to keep Conley with the Texans past the 2020 season despite the recent news of declining the option.

If the Texans would have picked up Conley's option, the Texans would have been paying Conley nearly $10 million a year based on fifth-year options.

Conley was traded for by the Texans before the trade deadline in a deal with the Oakland Raiders. The Texans sent the third-round pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney for Conley.

For the Texans, Conley appeared in eight games (6 starts) posting 27 totally tackles and 11 pass deflections. The 11 pass deflections during that stretch of games led the Texans. In two games during the playoffs, Conley had 10 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and three pass deflections.

With the Oakland Raiders, Conley was the 24th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 23 games the past three seasons with 20 starts. Conley has 67 total tackles with 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

This past off-season, Conley had a procedure on his right ankle to clear up an issue he played with during the season.

