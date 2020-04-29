State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Texans opt to not pick up Gareon Conley's fifth-year option

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have decided not to pick up cornerback Gareon Conley's fifth-year option on his rookie contract heading into the 2020 season. The news of the Texans declining Conley's fifth-year option was first reported by Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman.

The Texans have not closed the door on negotiating a contract to keep Conley with the Texans past the 2020 season despite the recent news of declining the option. 

If the Texans would have picked up Conley's option, the Texans would have been paying Conley nearly $10 million a year based on fifth-year options. 

Conley was traded for by the Texans before the trade deadline in a deal with the Oakland Raiders. The Texans sent the third-round pick acquired from the Seattle Seahawks trade for Jadeveon Clowney for Conley.

For the Texans, Conley appeared in eight games (6 starts) posting 27 totally tackles and 11 pass deflections. The 11 pass deflections during that stretch of games led the Texans. In two games during the playoffs, Conley had 10 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and three pass deflections.

With the Oakland Raiders, Conley was the 24th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 23 games the past three seasons with 20 starts. Conley has 67 total tackles with 18 passes defended and four interceptions.

This past off-season, Conley had a procedure on his right ankle to clear up an issue he played with during the season. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph lands with Titans

Longtime Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph signs with the Tennessee Titans.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside Look: Texans's John Reid impact with the Penn State Nittany Lions

A closer look at Houston Texans cornerback John Reid and his career with Penn State.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans help Laremy Tunsil rise above the 2016 draft night disaster

On draft night in 2016, Laremy Tunsil saw his draft stock slide due to an infamous video on his Instagram. In 2019, Tunsil had the last word becoming the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Mack Brown: Texans are going to be "excited" about Charlie Heck

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown thinks the Houston Texans know what they are doing by selecting offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson making sure his teammates stay safe

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has some wise words for his teammate regarding the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being pulled in the state of Texas.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to sign UT-Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

The Houston Texans continue to add to their free agent list but signing University of Tennessee - Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano

Patrick D. Starr

Three options for the Texans at safety with the exit of Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans will be releasing safety Tashaun Gipson, Sr. opening up a potential roster spot if they want to use it. Here are three options for the Texans for the safety position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans release veteran safety Tashaun Gipson

The Houston Texans have released veteran safety Tashaun Gipson shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson preparing together for the Texans 2020 season

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and quarterback Deshaun Watson are spending plenty of time together this off-season getting ready for the regular season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wasn't even thinking about a new contract after being traded from Miami

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil admitted he was not even thinking about a new contract after being traded, he was focused on getting ready for week one of the season.

Patrick D. Starr