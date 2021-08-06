Texans' Owens Reveals 'Sick For Simone' Feeling of Olympics Drama

Jonathan Owens weighs in on his thought surrounding the mental health concerns of Simone Biles during her run in Tokyo

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens woke up early on July 27 to watch his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. The biggest star in the sport, she entered Tokyo with the chance to enhance her legacy even more.

But something felt off. She wasn't right after her first routine. Soon, Biles would withdraw from the event to focus on her mental health and well-being. She would not return until early Tuesday morning when she took home bronze on the balance beam.

Owens, thousands of miles away, only could be present in spirit. Following a camp practice this week, he told reporters he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through.

"I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens said. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

The time zones between Houston and Tokyo make it a 14-hour difference. One day was beginning while the other was ending. As Owens prepared for practice, Biles would be resting and vice versa.

No matter the time zone, Owens made the connection work. He was able to communicate on the phone, offering support during perhaps the superstar gymnast's most difficult challenge to date.

“I’m glad I could be an extra voice for her because she couldn’t have family there,” the safety said. “Trying to keep her positive and keeping her motivated. I tried to catch her when it was morning here and night there before she was sleeping to try to give her motivational speeches when I could and try to keep her head up."

Owens remembers something changed with Biles, noticing a difference when they spoke after her first routine last month.

Said Owens: “She was kind of in a funk when everything wasn’t going right. She was used to everything going right for so long, and all of a sudden, she had a hiccup, she could get down on herself and lose confidence. That was one of the things I was trying to make sure that she could stay positive."

Along with Owens, hundreds of thousands of voices began to chime in, reaching out and extending their support to Biles. Although Owens couldn't be there in body, he's happy that she wasn't truly alone.

“I’m glad it was people who understood what she was going through,” Owens said. “People did their research on what gymnasts go through, and I was really glad when people gave her their support to keep her spirits up.”

With her bronze victory, Biles has now won seven Olympic medals, which ties Shannon Miller for the most by an American female gymnast. She returns home now, so Owens can finally be there for Biles in person. And he couldn't be more excited to have her home.

“I can’t wait to see her,” Owens said. “It’s the longest we’ve been apart. I was so proud of her. I’m just so happy for her that she went out with a medal.”

