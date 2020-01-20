Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen on Sunday opening a key role in their front office. Olsen has worked with the Texans for the past 13 years running their cap situation and dealing with contracts on the roster. Olsen also helped head the analytics portion of the Texans' front office.

Olsen helped both former general managers in Rick Smith and Brian Gaine run the salary cap and contract situations for the organization.

The move comes just a short time after being promoted to vice president in 2018 after the hiring of former general manager Brian Gaine. Olsen also signed a four-year extension with the Texans at the time to keep him with the organization.

After the dismissal of Gaine during the offseason, Olsen was part of the group along with Jack Easterby and Matt Bazirgan, head coach Bill O'Brien depended on to make decisions throughout the season.

The Texans will have to make adjustments now to the structure of the front office with the exit of one of their most trusted voices in Olsen.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here