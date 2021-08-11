Texans place Bradley Roby on reserve/COVID-19 list

Sports Illustrated home
Bradley Roby tested positive for COVID-19
Bradley Roby tested positive for COVID-19

Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby, out of practice for the last two  days, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive.

It's the latest setback for Roby, who's also out for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he finishes up a suspension. Roby had his season cut short last year, as he served the first five games of a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The suspension ends after Week 1.

Roby, former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and former Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye all tested positive for a banned substance provided by a Houston area medical professional, according to league sources. Roby contended at the time that he didn't know the supplement he took contained the banned substance.

Signed to a three-year, $36 million contract before the 2020 season, Roby lost $1.511 million as the league's discipline cost him five game checks and a weekly $31,250 per-game active roster bonus. The suspension for the opener against the Jaguars and his former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will dock Roby $590,074 from his $8.941 million base salary.

Roby is the Texans' top corner, and is regularly assigned to cover opponents' most dangerous wide receivers. He had one interception and defended seven passes in 2020.

Two seasons ago, Roby was limited to 10 starts last season because of a Grade 1 strained hamstring that sidelined him for six games. Roby still finished with 38 tackles and two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble. He picked off former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a December victory.

