Texans Place Two On IR, But a Key Playmaker Returns

While the Houston Texans will get a star ball carrier back, the team has placed two starters on injured reserve as they look to make the most of the closing stages of 2020.

As the 2020 NFL season begins to draw to a close for the Houston Texans, Week 15 brings with it a second chance. Just two weeks since their last gasp loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Houston has itself an opportunity to set the record straight. However, with three cornerbacks and three running backs listed on the first injury report of the week, it isn't getting off to the best of starts.

Did Not Participate

Cornell Armstrong, CB (Hamstring)

Hjalte Froholdt, G (Not injury related)

David Johnson, RB (Not injury related)

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee)

John Reid, CB (Neck)

Brandin Cooks, WR (Neck)

Duke Johnson, RB (Neck)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Ankle)

Full

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion)

Cornerback and special teamer Armstrong is a newcomer to the injury report with a hamstring injury, while fellow corners Reid and Gaines return after missing last week's 36-7 loss at the Chicago Bears.

With starting safety Justin Reid placed on injured reserve today after season-ending surgery, the Texans will be forced to move various pieces around in the secondary, meaning depth will be vital come Sunday. As such, watch these corners status' as the week progresses.

Along with Reid, the Texans also placed defensive tackle Brandon Dunn on injured reserve, after he suffered a pelvic fracture against the Bears.

Meanwhile, Cooks has been somewhat of a mainstay on the injury report this year despite last week being the first game this year he has actually been forced to miss. His loss was sorely felt on offense as they struggled to get much going in the way of rhythm, especially with fellow receivers Will Fuller and Randall Cobb both unavailable.

Hopefully, Cooks can return this weekend, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a much-needed experienced receiving threat. However, interim head coach Romeo Crennel was unable to state on Wednesday whether or not Cooks will be available come gameday.

"Today is the first day that we get a chance to look at him because we didn't practice on Monday and they were off on Tuesday," said Crennel. "So, today will be his first day in the building, and we'll have to see how he does at practice and what his reps look like."

Another position of concern remains running back. A spot they have failed to fill since Carlos Hyde's departure after the 2019 season, both the Johnson's and Prosise all feature on the injury report. David was activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday but spent the day with the trainers.

"He'll be working with the trainers because he's been off for a while and they don't want to throw him out there in practice without trying to get him up to speed," said Crennel.

Finally, guard Froholdt was a non-injury related non-participant and should be looking to use these final few games as a chance to get some reps and show why he deserves a roster spot under the new regime from next season. And tight end Brown was a full participant after missing the Chicago game with a concussion suffered the week prior.

Looking to Houston's AFC South rivals, and some key contributors have found their way to the injury report this week.

Did Not Participate

Denico Autry, DT/DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Justin Houston, DE (Not injury related/Rest)

Anthony Castonzo, T (Knee)

Mo Alie-Cox, TE (Knee)

Philip Rivers, QB (Toe)

Full

Xavier Rhodes, CB (Knee)

Darius Leonard, LB (Back)

Kemoko Turay, DE (Ankle)

Rigoberto Sanchez, P (Illness)

The Texans will look to even the score against the Colts at noon central time this Sunday, with at-most 10,000 attendees set to take to the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium.