Texans Plan to Listen to J.J. Watt On Increasing His Workload Heading Into the Divisional Round

Houston, Texas- The return of J.J. Watt for the playoffs was capped off by a sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen that helped stem the tide back in favor of the Houston Texans. By the fourth quarter and heading into overtime, a plan the Texans were attempting to keep Watt on was scrapped, and they let the defenses top pass rusher cut it loose late in the game.

Watt did not start the game for the Texans, and this week head coach Bill O'Brien will work closely with Watt to see if he can increase his workload against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't know I think we have to see how he's doing," O'Brien said on the possibility of more Watt with the defense in the Divisional Round. "I think he felt pretty good coming out of the game. We'll see how he is today."

O'Brien continued, "I think he played about 50 plays out of 81 total plays, so that's a lot of plays. You know, for someone that was out for a while. We'll see how he does during the week how he's feeling. That's a lot of communication between he and I and Romeo (Crennel)."

The Texans trust Watt to guide them on how he feels, especially with the types of injuries he has had throughout his career. Watt was able to help beef up the pass rush against the Bills, and now the Texans are hoping they can keep him on the field more against the Chiefs this coming weekend.

"He's been doing this for a long time," O'Brien explained. "He knows his body very well. He'll help us determine how much he can be in there."

