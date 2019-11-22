State of The
Jordan Thomas Adds an Extra "Dimension" To The Texans Offense

Patrick D. Starr

After playing the return of Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas close to the vest, the team activated the second-year tight end to the roster before the start of their game with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Thomas has been absent from the team after being placed in the injured reserve with a rib injury sustained in the final preseason game. Required to stay on the injured reserve for at least eight games, the Texans designated him to return to the roster. 

The Texans wasted no time with Thomas getting him into the game against the Colts playing seven offensive plays, but that is more than anyone expected for him after sitting out the first ten weeks of the season. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien appears to have a role already etched out for Thomas as the season progresses. 

"So Jordan, we decided to activate him," O'Brien explained. "You know he had practiced well, and I think yesterday got in there a little bit. I think, over time, he's going to add a dimension in the running game and in the passing game."

Against the Colts, the Texans used Thomas in two and three tight end personnel packages to give different looks to the defense. These are sets they have not used previously, and it will only expand their offense more. 

"He's big he's athletic," O'Brien continued on Thomas. "He's got great hands. He's become a better blocker over time, so we'll keep incorporating him into the offense. It's good to have him back."

