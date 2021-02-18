Texans Players Helping Houstonians In Winter Weather

With snowstorms battering many millions down in Houston, multiple Texans players, the franchise itself, and others from around the league have taken to doing what they can to help the struggling citizens.

As the recent snowstorms continue to wreak havoc on the lives of Houstonians, two of their own have done what they can to help those in need. Multiple Houston Texans players, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, have been donating meals to many in the city they call home, while the franchise itself, and even a sympathetic outsider, have been doing their bit to help the stricken city.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, used his part ownership in Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks to provide meals for police officers, per Aaron Wilson.

Meanwhile, Texans teammates Charles Omenihu and Tytus Howard donated a combined $2,000 worth of Breakfast Klub meals to families in need.

"We're good friends and we wanted to do something, anything to help the community," said Omenihu. "We want to make a difference on and off the field and we collaborated on this. Breakfast Klub was our first choice"

"I thought it would be a good idea to give back due to the fact that I love Houston and I'm proud to be a Texan," said Howard. "I love this city and will always do what I can to help in any way possible."

"These fans have invested in my career, so it's only right I extend a helping hand to the community," Howard went on to say.

Elsewhere, fellow Texan and 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Michael Thomas has asked anyone in need of assistance to reach out to his organization.

The Texans themselves, who for all their faults have been a persistently charitable organization since their inception, have also been doing their best to help the local community.

And even non-Houston-ians have been chipping in, with Baltimore Ravens defensive back Pierre Desir donating 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank. The veteran stating that; "it was the right thing to do."

While these are tough times for so many in and around Houston, disasters like these do at the very least have a habit of bringing out solidarity, and often the very best in people.