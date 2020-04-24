Texans players react to Laremy Tunsil's three-year extension

Today, Laremy Tunsil was awarded his long-awaited contract extension that is worth three-years for $66 million with $57 million guaranteed. Both sides had mutual interest and spent most of the offseason discussing an extension. It is very promising that the Texans were able to lock up their franchise tackle for at least three more years.

Players around the NFL, including retired ones, have congratulated and applauded Tunsil for earning and reaching this contract that displays Tunsil’s skill and talent being rewarded in the NFL.

Texans Player reactions on Tunsil's Extension

In addition, both Bobby Wagner (Pro Bowler for the Seattle Seahawks) and former Pro Bowler for the Texans Wade Smith have also sent their good wishes and praises to Tunsil as well.

