Texans players react to the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals

The Houston Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. It sent a shockwave through the NFL but it also caught the attention of current Texans players after the deal became a reality.

Here are some of the Texans player's reactions.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here