State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans players react to the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. It sent a shockwave through the NFL but it also caught the attention of current Texans players after the deal became a reality. 

Here are some of the Texans player's reactions. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ShawnBradley

Texans trade for Cardinals David Johnson in blockbuster deal

The Houston Texans have landed running back David Johnson in a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins flips the franchise heading into 2020

The Houston Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade and now the organization will be searching for answers.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans exploring the availability of Cardinals David Johnson

The Houston Texans are one of four teams exploring a trade of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

Free Agency Primer: Texans looking for clear cut value

The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2020 season and they are primed to be aggressive heading into the new league year.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: What the return of Bradley Roby means for the Texans

The Houston Texans welcomed back cornerback Bradley Roby with a three year deal worth $36 million. Now he is back for at least the next three season, we take a look at what it means for the Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans agree to a three year deal with Bradley Roby

The Houston Texans have agreed to a three year deal with cornerback Bradley Roby worth $36 million.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and wife Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to provide over one million meals to the city of Houston and surrounding areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans moving to lock up Bradley Roby with a new contract

With a direction with the salary cap heading into the 2020 season, the Houston Texans are now working to lock up cornerback Bradley Roby for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten free agents the Texans should target entering the 2020 season

Ten free agents the Houston Texans should consider for their roster entering the new league year.

Patrick D. Starr