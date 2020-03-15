State of The Texans
Texans players react to the new CBA agreement

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans players are now moving forward into a 10-year agreement with the NFL owners with labor peace. During the voting process, wide receiver Kenny Stills was outspoken on voting "no" for the labor deal while defensive end J.J. Watt was quick to say it would be a "hard no". 

After the new CBA passed on Sunday morning, Texans players took to social media to react to the recent agreement between the players and owners. 

